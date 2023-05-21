Two car thieves felt the long arm of the law (and the jaw of a police dog) after stealing a Land Rover in Studley in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The vehicle was stolen at 1.38am but the thieves were caught just 30 minutes later after they crashed following a pursuit by West Midlands Police.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson explained. “Thanks to the quick actions of the victim in reporting this to police, our colleagues from West Midlands Police had discovered the vehicle being driven in Birmingham where a pursuit ensued.

“The vehicle crashed a short time later and two offenders made the silly decision to try and run away. One was caught after a foot chase with officers and the other became a night-time snack for the police dog. Both male suspect were arrested just 30 minutes after the incident was reported at 2.08am for the theft along with other traffic offences. Both are currently in custody.”