A TAXI boss has said “sorry” to customers for the lack of cabs in Stratford.

Richard Harvey, owner of 007 Taxis, told the Herald he wanted to apologise to the public for the shortage of taxis in town and compared the situation to the recent staffing woes which hit airports and HGV firms.

He admitted his workforce has dropped by 50 per cent and as a result he’s having to turn down jobs because there aren’t enough drivers out there.

“Covid saw a lot of people retiring,” Mr Harvey said. “Either that or they changed jobs or went to work for delivery companies.

“Stratford has opened up after Covid and so the demand for taxis rises but we haven’t got the supply to meet that demand.

“We’ve continued with our school and business contracts and respite care journeys because they have kept us in business, but it has meant we’ve not been able to serve some of our regular customers for their shopping and hospital visits and our immediate position is to apologise for that.