A WOMAN has told the Herald how she was in so much agony with a tooth abscess, she was forced into DIY dentistry to stop the pain.

The 41-year-old, who lives near Shipston, suffered terrible toothache for weeks after being unable to find an NHS dentist.

Unable to sleep or eat properly, she rang the 111 NHS helpline and was advised to go to hospital. But after a three-hour wait was told they weren’t qualified to carry out dentistry.