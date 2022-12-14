A LACK of money has resulted in the brakes being put on a traffic mitigation scheme for Clopton Bridge in Stratford – and it will be at least a year before a new project can be delivered by Warwickshire County Council.

The authority said the plans, as currently designed, are estimated to cost between £3million and £5million. This exceeds the £1.9million of available funding. The increase in costs have been driven by over £500,000 of unexpected utility diversions that would be required, as well as high rates of construction and materials inflation.

Clopton Bridge from south of the River Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson C5/2/22/4474. (61335406)

It was hoped to have the Clopton Bridge project on-site in the winter of 2022-23 but this will no longer be possible, the county council said. The authority believes that due to a programme of other works, and the availability of road space, the next opportunity to deliver a scheme at Clopton Bridge is likely to be 2024. These factors, combined with the need to redesign the project so it is deliverable within the available funding, means the county council will now need to take back responsibility for it and pause its delivery.