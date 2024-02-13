Labour’s candidate for Warwickshire crime commissioner promises to review ‘secret’ hunt protocol

A BETTER approach to policing – including more support for victims, action on retail crime and greater visibility of officers - is the pledge from the Labour candidate for one of the top jobs in Warwickshire.

While we wait to find out the date of the general election, we’ll be going to the polls in less than three months to decide who will be police and crime commissioner (PCC) for the next four years.

Labour has named County Cllr Sarah Feeney as its candidate for a role that looks to hold Warwickshire’s chief constable to account and ensure the force is doing its best for the community.