LABOUR has announced its candidate to fight the Stratford-on-Avon seat at the next general election - Seyi Agboola.

The Coventry city councillor’s campaign will focus on rebuilding public services, providing affordable housing in Stratford and ensuring the right infrastructure is in place.

The town, he added, also needs to be more than just a place for tourists.

Mr Agboola, a councillor since winning the Binley & Willenhall byelection in July 2022, said: “I recognise the urgent need for rebuilding our public services after 14 years of Tory chaos. This will be my number one priority.

“I’m an advocate for the NHS but it requires reform to enable people to see their GP and cut waiting times for care.

Seyi Agboola with the Labour team for Stratford.

“Stratford also needs truly affordable housing, not just building that line the pockets of developers. However, it desperately needs the infrastructure that underpins a prosperous society and supports first time buyers to own their own home. That is what residents have been telling me and my team on the doorstep in the last year.

“Stratford needs to become not just a place for tourism, important though this is, it also needs to sustain a community that can thrive and regain its pride and self-confidence.”

Mr Agboola said he believes Stratford deserves a committed full-time MP who can bring improvement.

“I pledge to champion the voices of communities across Stratford-on-Avon in Parliament,” he continued.

He also referenced a Daily Mirror election poll which had Labour pushing the Tories very close for the Stratford seat, with the Lib Dems in third – the Lib Dems have suggested Labour cannot win in the constituency and believe they are only party that can wrestle the traditionally safe seat away from the Conservatives.

“I am delighted to see that Labour are the key challengers to the Conservatives in Stratford-on-Avon with the Tories polling on 28.5 per cent and Labour on 27.9 per cent, five points ahead of the Lib Dems on 22.7 per cent,” he said. “I will be asking undecided voters to support me to make up the less than one per cent I need to defeat the incumbent MP.”

However, as the Herald reported last week, a YouGov poll put the Lid Dems on 38 per cent, the Conservatives on 31 per cent and Labour on 16 per cent while another poll had Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi being returned to Parliament with 37 per cent of the vote and Labour, again, in second place.

“The next government will be led by either Labour or the Conservatives,” Mr Agboola said. “Just like Sarah Feeney in the police and crime commissioner elections, I am encouraging voters who are opposed to the Conservatives, but don’t usually vote for us, to vote Labour.

“The people of Stratford deserve an MP with a voice and influence in the halls of power. The politics of protest is all the Liberals or Greens can offer – you can’t achieve change from opposition. Residents need a strong, local voice, someone who will take positive action in the community whilst lobbying for more resources at the heart of government.”

Mr Agboola, who has worked as a financial crime analyst, will be taking on current Conservative MP Mr Zahawi, who is due to launch his election campaign next month, Dr Manuella Perteghella, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Welford, and NONPOL candidate, Neil O’Neil. Stratford CAN is also expected to put forward a candidate while at the last election the Green Party also fielded a candidate. Reform may also stand in the constituency.