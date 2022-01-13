La Marina restaurant granted planning permission

THE La Marina restaurant on Bridgefoot, Stratford, is to be extended after the development was given planning permission.

Stratford District Council’s planning committee agreed to the changes at a meeting last month. The plans include a single-storey extension.

There had been initial reservations by conservation officers who were concerned development at the location could impact on Clopton Bridge and the riverfront area. However, the application was passed unanimously by the committee, subject to conditions.

Owner John Dews said: “I applied for it 12 months ago, for an extension just to make the building more stable and more sensible for Covid, as I saw that was not going to go away. It’s a no-brainer.”