IT’S the final countdown for the Lionesses after England produced another late, late show to secure what had seemed an unlikely semi-final win in the Euros only seconds before the end of the 90 minutes.

And once again some of the loudest cheers would have been heard in and around Studley for local hero and England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

She had little chance with the goal that put Italy ahead 1-0 in the first half but made some crucial saves as the game progressed, with Italy concentrating on protecting their lead but still looking dangerous when they attacked.

Studley Stitchers celebrate Lionesses getting into Euro final

Even England’s biggest fans would have thought a lacklustre performance would see the team miss out on the chance to defend their title at Sunday’s showpiece final.

But a raft of substitutions paid off as teenager Michelle Agyemang got the all-important equaliser in the 96th minute and then in extra time, with it appearing England were about to head into their second penalty shootout in a row, they were awarded a penalty which Chloe Kelly scored from on the rebound after her original effort was saved.

That left barely a minute, plus some injury time, for Italy to find a second goal but Hampton and the whole team held firm, leading to wild celebrations by the Lionesses and their fans in the stadium and all around the country.

Hampton - immortalised in a postbox topper by the Studley Stitchers - was third behind the two goalscorers in the BBC Sport player ratings drawn from input by fans.

She and the team will be in action at 5pm this Sunday, 27th July.

Hampton got unexpected attention when her agent Paul Crocker Face Timed her during a press conference after their victory in the previous round.

She took the call and said, while also showing him the room: “Paul, I’m in a presser. Look! I’ve got to go. I’ll call you back.”

It was taken in good spirit by the press, endearing everyone to England’s new goalkeeping hero just that little bit more.



