THE sale of large knives that are designed to look intimidating has been banned at Wellesbourne Market.

The owners of the market have also announced it will be cracking down on the sale of illegal vapes and the sale of vapes to under 18s.

The move to ban the knives, which has been welcomed by both Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Trading Standards, will include machetes and both Rambo- and zombie-style knives.

While zombie knives are already illegal, the law is very precise about the type of knife currently banned, meaning traders could still legally sell certain large knives.

Rambo-style knife image: Stockvault

But no longer.

Gary Platt, market operator at Wellesbourne, said: “We are fully committed to stopping the sale of knives at the market.

“We have already issued warning notices to traders that we will not permit sales of knives.”

Warwickshire county councillor Andy Crump, portfolio Holder for community safety added: “I’m delighted that Wellesbourne Market is taking this stance and would like to thank them for their proactive actions. Young people are losing their lives to knife crime. Together, we need to do everything we can to tackle the culture of carrying Rambo-style weapons and machetes.

“It’s also good news that the market is tackling both the sale of illegal vapes and sales of vapes to children. Our message is clear that those who do not smoke should not vape, and it is not for children and young people under 18 years.”

South Warwickshire Area Commander Chief Inspector Faz Chishty said: “I congratulate the market for being the first in Warwickshire to take such action and hope others follow suit so we continue to ensure our county remains safe, whether you live, work, visit or travel through Warwickshire.”

The government announced in August plans to ban the sale of machetes and zombie-style knives with no practical use and to give police more powers to seize them.