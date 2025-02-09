Knife crime falls in Warwickshire, latest stats reveal

KNIFE crime offences recorded by Warwickshire Police have fallen, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

While knife crime offences have risen in many police force areas, across England and Wales, they were down in the county 22.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2024.

The ONS figures show 381 reported cases of knife crime from October 2022 to September 2023 compared with 294 over the same period the following year.

During the same period, fraud reports were up four per cent, from 2,860 to 2,973 while overall crime reports were down one per cent to 40,212 (40,654).

Knife incidents were down in Warwickshire, according to the latest crime stats.

Other crimes reported during the 2023 period included: 14,825 reports of violence, four homicides, 13,821 incidents of theft, 1,532 burglaries and 3,503 reports of shoplifting.

There were also 47 reported firearms incidents.

Elsewhere in the country knife crime incidents were up – 55,008 offences were recorded by forces in England and Wales in the 12 months to September 2024, compared with 52,969 offences in the previous 12 months.

Of these 30 per cent (16,521) were recorded by the Metropolitan Police, nine per cent (4,930) by West Midlands Police, six per cent (3,427) by Greater Manchester Police and four per cent (2,318) by West Yorkshire Police.