Knife-carrying drug dealer escapes jail term after being arrested in Stratford

A DRUG dealer, who was selling heroin and crack cocaine in Stratford, jumped from a first-floor window as he tried to avoid police.

Storm Williams was found in possession of a hunting knife, 54 £10 wraps of crack cocaine and six of heroin, as well as £62 in cash when he was arrested.

The 19-year-old, however, avoided being jailed after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court to possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Williams, of Grosvenor Road, Aston, Birmingham, also admitted possessing a bladed article in public and was sentenced to a total of 20 months suspended for 18 months.

Judge Anthony Potter also made him subject to a 7pm-7am curfew for three months and ordered him to take part in an alcohol abstinence programme and a rehabilitation activity.

Prosecutor Gary Venturi said in April 2019, police went to an address in Masons Road, Stratford, looking for another person. Williams was there and when he saw the officers, jumped out of a first-floor window and tried to get rid of two mobile phones.

He added that Williams had a conviction for wounding after stabbing another young man in the stomach two days prior to his arrest in Stratford, for which he had been sentenced in 2019.

Judge Potter said: “The pre-sentence report says he is an angry young man who is virtually unmanageable.”

But Andrew Jackson, defending, pointed out there were testimonials which showed another, more mature side to Williams, who he said had ‘confronted his demons, warts and all,’ and had referred himself to agencies for help.

“He was 17 at the time, and we are now four weeks away from him turning 20.”

Mr Jackson added: “He is a very different individual now. He has places offered at two colleges, subject to the outcome of this hearing.”

Judge Potter told Williams: “It is right that people living in Stratford know that the court’s general policy is that people who involve themselves in this will go to prison, even if manipulated by those older and wiser than them.”

However, because of the two-and-a-half year delay in bringing the case to court, the judge allowed a suspended sentence but warned he would deal with any breaches without mercy.