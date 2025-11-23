HEATHER and Paul Dowler first crossed paths in 2020 at a dementia cafe Heather had set up in Wellesbourne. Both had experiences of being carers to their partners, with Heather losing her husband Dave to vascular dementia in 2018 and Paul caring for his wife Mary who died of Alzheimer’s in 2020.

In 2021, the then couple founded Talkdementia, a Tysoe-based community group that supports carers of people living with dementia.

Support involves helping them navigate the health care system and anything else they come across when starting out as a 24/7 carer for a loved one.

The organisation is celebrating this week having been awarded The King’s Award for voluntary service, the highest honour a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Since forming, the organisation now runs six dementia cafés across south Warwickshire and the north Cotswolds.

“The cafés help carers to look after themselves and prevent them going into what’s called ‘carer meltdown’, where they just get overwhelmed and can’t cope,” Paul told the Herald. “Another big bonus is that carers can make friends. They meet up with other carers and that is invaluable. The peer support they get from other carers, just talking and sharing the same experience, is so important.

Paul and Heather Dowler have been awarded the King’s Award for their Talkdementia community group. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Most of the people are elderly, although many aren’t because we’re seeing more people with young onset dementia who are aged under 65, have their own health issues and all of a sudden they have to look after their partner more and more. They then need to navigate adult social care, which can be a minefield.

“NHS appointments, doctors, benefits, lasting powers of attorney, wills, all these are things that we help or try to help them with.”

Heather said that her husband becoming ill suddenly was her “baptism of fire in the world of dementia.”

“My background was working for a charity, although it was a different cause, it was supporting families with a genetic muscle wasting condition. I thought that I’d have no problem navigating the healthcare system and getting my husband the help and support that he needed.

“I found that wasn’t the case and that I really struggled. For me, being relatively young, I was aged 55 when my husband was taken ill, I had this overwhelming thought that if I couldn’t cope and get the help and support I needed with my background and being relatively young, then how were people much older than me without the experience of navigating social care and the health service was just beyond me.”

Both Paul and Heather are keen to raise the awareness of young onset dementia.

“Mary was 64 when she was diagnosed and 71 when she died,” said Paul.

“There’s been more and more prevalence of young onset dementia and people are stereotypically looking at people with memory issues, which is a factor.

“It’s difficult to diagnose and it’s quite often construed as being something else, menopause in the case of a woman or some other issues that are not dementia. Sometimes the diagnosis gets missed.

“Stereotypically, if you’re not directly in contact with somebody living with dementia, then quite understandably you think it’s all about memory loss, but it’s not.”

The award has been met with pride by Paul, Heather and the team of volunteers, and it is those who give up their time that the couple are delighted for.

“Talkdementia wouldn’t exist without all of the volunteers that work with us,” Paul added.

“The award is for Talkdementia, it’s for all these people, as well as ourselves, who all put their little bit in to make such a great organisation.

A date for them receiving the award is yet to be confirmed.

To find out more about their work and for further details about the dementia cafés, visit https://www. talkdementia.uk/dementia-cafe.