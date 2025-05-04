THERE is set to be a new owner at The King’s Arms pub in Cleeve Prior… but only after he outbid a community group which had planned to take over the venue.

Chris Hawkins has had an offer accepted for the pub, which was potentially at risk after being put up for sale. With a background in horticulture and then the building trade, owning a pub isn’t something Chris has done before, but he said that there will be emphasis on it being a community pub and making everyone welcome.

Chris, from Welford, said: “I love the place, and the way the pubs are closing recently, I just didn’t want another one to add to this. I thought, best jump in and do something about it. I wanted to keep it up and going and say everyone is welcome, and also to keep [landlord] Steve and the rest of the staff on.”

But there was a rival bid for the pub. According to chairman of the Cleeve Prior Community Pub Ltd, Brian Williams, they had been working since September 2023 to buy the pub and had gained a £300,000 award from the Community Ownership Fund in January. Brian told the Herald that in March, the group had around £520,000 and put in a bid, which he added had been accepted.

Landlord Steve Smart-Thomas, left, and Chris Hawkins, the new owner of the King’s Arms in Cleeve Prior raise a pint.Photo: Mark Williamson

“We had to get a new business valuation for the pub for the grant people, just to confirm the valuation of the pub, which we got,” he explained. “We were in contact with the sales agents (Sidney Phillips) when they told us that a higher offer had been received.

“Our offer was £320,000 and, importantly, gave an undertaking that it was a fixed offer that was not subject to any surveys. We recognised that we had gone under the asking price of £350,000, but we also said we’ve got cash and we’re not going to use the surveys as a negotiation tool.”

With around £30-£40,000 needed in repairs, the group believed it was a fair offer and thought they had secured the pub. However, they were then told the offer had not been accepted.

“Within 10 minutes, we went back and we matched the higher offer, but the agents said that they felt honour-bound to accept the other offer,” Brian said. “The 170 or so investors who bought shares in the pub, most of them from within the village, have been really frustrated and disappointed and in some cases angry. We don’t understand the claim [that the new owner is] saving the pub for the village when the pub itself doesn’t need saving.”

For some, the fact the pub is remaining open is all that matters.

The King’s Head in Cleeve Prior. Photo: Mark Williamson

Steve Smart-Thomas has worked at the pub since April 2024 and as landlord since December and will be working alongside Chris. He told the Herald that word has spread about the pub and its food and has attracted some international guests.

“We’ve changed it to a smokehouse, and we’ve got people coming from all over the place.

“I’ve been in the industry for 17 years, and this is the first place that I wake up every morning with a smile on my face. I’m the first one here and the last one to leave at night.

“My motto is that when they come through the door, they’re not a number in my till, they’re not a figure, they’re not customers. They become part of the King’s Arms family.”

He added: “It will always stay open for the community. It has been about the community.”

Not everyone in the community has ventured back to the pub as there are still pop-up pubs operating in the village hall, Steve told the Herald.

These, however, are not a protest against the King’s Arm, Brian said, but a feature of the village and have been around for several years.

The Herald asked Chris why he decided to buy the pub when the community group was close to making a purchase, but we have yet to get a reply.