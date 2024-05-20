HIS Majesty King Charles III has accepted the patronage of the Royal Shakespeare Company, succeeding the late Queen.

In response to the news revealed last Friday (10th May) an RSC spokesperson said: “We are deeply grateful that His Majesty has accepted the Patronage of the RSC. As our president, the Prince of Wales was an ardent supporter of our work – onstage, in the classroom and online.

Greg Doran, chair of the RSC board Shriti Vadera, and the King and Queen

“In accepting the role of patron, His Majesty not only acknowledges his deep and long-held passion for Shakespeare, but also recognises the contribution of the work of William Shakespeare to the life and culture of the UK and the wider world.”

The King became president of the RSC in 1991 and is known to take a keen interest in Shakespeare, having performed in plays whilst at school and university.

Charles as Macbeth

While at Gordonstoun School, near Elgin, he took part in a number of school plays including Shakespeare’s Macbeth, in which he played the lead role in November 1965.

The King has been a regular visitor to Stratford, and has been known to arrive low-key to see shows at the RSC. In 2016 he even appeared on the RST stage.