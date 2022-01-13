KING Edward VI School has been judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all categories.

King Edward VI School headmaster Bennett Carr with prize winners before last year’s speech day. Photo: Mark Williamson

Inspectors visited the Stratford school last term – the first inspection for a number of years.

The Ofsted report concluded that the quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of pupils, the students’ personal development, the leadership, and the sixth-form provision were all outstanding.

A survey of parents, in which Ofsted asked if their child was happy at the school and if they would recommend it to another parent, returned an unblemished result – 100 per cent agreed.

In their report, inspectors said: “Staff have created an ambitious ethos, coupled with genuine care for pupils’ wellbeing. This seeps through every aspect of the school.

“Pupils thrive at this school. Staff expect pupils to be the very best that they can be. Pupils rise enthusiastically to this challenge.”

They added: “The curriculum is both aspiring and inspiring. Staff and pupils see the curriculum as an exciting seven-year journey full of awe and wonder.

“Knowledgeable teachers know how to get the best from pupils. The genuine love for the subject they teach shines through.

“As teachers know their pupils so well, they seize on this flexibility to tap into pupils’ interests. They ardently guide pupils down avenues to explore new ideas and concepts.”