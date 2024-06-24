Home   News   Article

Warwickshire school worker Janet Nelson honour for 40 years of dedication

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:30, 24 June 2024

JANET Nelson has a double cause to celebrate this month.

On Friday (14th June) she received a Medallists of the Order of the British Empire and the following Friday (21st June) she marked 60 years of marriage to husband, Derek.

The 83-year-old, who lives in Butlers Marston, was included in the King’s Birthday Honours last week for services to education at Kineton C of E Primary School where she has worked and volunteered for 40 years.

