Students at Kineton High School have been sent home to undertake remote learning for the remainder of this week following an increase in COVID-19 infections in pupils.

Kineton High School (picture from Google) (52186236)

The decision has been made by the school in accordance with the county council’s public health teams.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "Following an increase of confirmed COVID-19 infections within the student body at Kineton High School, the school has conducted a risk assessment with Warwickshire County Council Education Public Health teams, and a decision has been taken to move to online learning from Wednesday 13th October until Friday 15th October for students in years 7 to 11. All pupils in years 12 and 13 will continue to attend school.

"The school will move back to face-to-face teaching on Monday 18th October for all students who are not displaying symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was a difficult decision, but the current rates of transmission require further action to reduce the spread of the virus, and further disruption to learning. This short break will enable the teaching staff to fully focus on a high quality, effective remote learning experience for all.

“Every student who has not tested positive on a PCR test in the last 90 days are being asked to take a PCR test between Wednesday 13th and Friday 15th so that they can return having had a negative result on Monday 18th. This includes students in years 12 and 13 and staff, who continue to take twice weekly lateral flow tests.”

For information on coronavirus locally, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus