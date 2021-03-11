Kineton High School is to be completely rebuilt following the award of an incredible £20million in Government funding.

Kineton High School (picture from Google) (45062903)

The money, which will come from the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme, will see the school site transformed when work begins in the autumn.

Kineton is not the only school to benefit, both Southam College and Hartshill School will each receive significant funding, with Warwickshire County Council confirming a figure of £60million will be shared between the three.

Altogether 50 schools across the country will benefit from the School Rebuilding Programme.

Warwickshire County Council say they and hope the project will create jobs and training opportunities for apprentices.

Aside from Kineton’s science building, opened in 2017, the whole school will be completely rebuilt, however teaching is not expected to be disrupted during the work as it will not be constructed within the footprint of the existing buildings.

Headteacher Helen Bridge said: “I am excited and incredibly pleased to announce that Kineton High School will be among the first group of schools selected for the Government’s building programme.

“It is excellent news for our students, present and future who’ll benefit from a purpose built, multi-million-pound new school and sports facilities, including a new sports hall, fitness suite and gym as well as a floodlit multi use outside sports area. It is anticipated that work will begin in the Autumn Term 2021.”

Like Kineton High, Southam College is part of the Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, and the funding award has been equally well received there.

Peter Robinson, head of governance and compliance at Southam College, said: “Aside from a few legacy buildings that are a bit newer, the whole college will be completely rebuilt, a lot of the existing buildings are very dated of 1940s and 1950s construction that would need significant investment to continue using.

“We’re delighted to have been awarded this money and construction work will begin in September. The beauty of the project is the new school is being constructed where there are currently no buildings so we can move straight across when it’s complete and then the current structures will come down, it means teaching won’t be disrupted.”

Ranjit Samra, CEO of the Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, said: “Our schools have served their communities admirably over the last 60 years, but the prospect of new modern learning facilities is something we are all very excited about.

“The huge investment of finance and time which is going into the design and creation of these new schools is going to ensure that we have buildings which will lift students' aspirations and be landmarks of distinction and pride for our communities.

“This announcement is the culmination of almost a year long dialogue between the DFE, Stowe Valley Trust leaders and Headteachers of Kineton and Southam. Congratulations and thank you to these leaders for making this 'once in a lifetime' opportunity a reality.”

Cllr Hayfield, portfolio holder for Education and Learning, added: “We are delighted to secure the success of Kineton High, Southam College and Hartshill School with the Government’s scheme.Warwickshire secured funding for three schools out of 50 which is a tremendous success rate.

“This is no coincidence.Our approach was enabling and removed any blocks to progress. Not only will this help us to meet the increasing need for secondary school placements, it will do so with high quality facilities that are fit for purpose for this generation of students.”