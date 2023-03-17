IF gin, jam and ham is on sale along with chocolate and chutneys at the first Kineton Farmers' Market of the year it can mean only one thing – that spring is not far behind.

Preparing for Easter with her seasonal wreath was stall holder, textile artist and florist Nicola Jones. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62961972)

The first of four markets throughout the year was held in the village Market Square last Saturday with a dazzling display of tasty teasers and pleasers on offer to buy and thus support local businesses.

There was food and crafts to discover on market stalls which were all created within a short travelling from the historic village centre of Kineton and that’s what makes this event so special – there’s something for everyone.