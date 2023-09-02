WHEN John Rose got a Saturday job at a Kineton butchers in 1963 aged 12 he had no idea that one day he would be cutting lamb cutlets for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

It’s been a long and enjoyable 60-year career for John but it all comes to an end when he retires today, Saturday, aged 72, from HC Lewis Butchers in Kineton and the business closes the same day after 130 years of serving the community.

One of the highlights for John was serving the Queen when she visited south Warwickshire for an official engagement 35 years ago.