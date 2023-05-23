A KINETON business is proving baking is a science, as well as an art.

Dr Sarah Thornber, founder and head baker of Corner Cottage Bakery, said her background as a scientist helped clinch second place in the national competition Britain’s Best Loaf. The prize-winning loaf in the plain sourdough category, which was ‘highly commended’, is the Charlecote Special. Made with flour ground by Charlecote Mill from locally-grown wheat and then baked at Corner Cottage, the loaf clocks-up fewer than eight food miles in total, which also impressed judges.

Dr Thornber said: “The flour for this loaf is milled at Charlecote Mill, the only remaining stone ground water millers in the county and with stone-ground flour, you get a depth of flavour coming through.