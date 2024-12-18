Kind-hearted Shipston residents rally to aid homeless forces veteran

THE people of Shipston have been praised for helping an armed forces veteran in “the true spirit of Christmas”.

Graham, often spotted outside the town’s Co-op, has become a well-known and much-liked figure in the town with many stopping to chat with him.

After exceptionally heavy rainfall a fortnight ago, Graham was flooded out of the tent that is his home.

Fellow ex-serviceman and Shipston resident Ed Collis and wife Sam helped him move to higher ground and called on fellow townsfolk to rally to his aid.

In a wave of generosity and kindness, more than 90 people offered help.

Donations included tents, sleeping and bivvy bags, a camping stove and fuel, a chair, batteries, warm clothes, wellies, socks, a hat and a waterproof.

Shipston town centre. Photo: Foxglovesi @commons.wikimedia.org

One Shipston resident took him a roast pork dinner, while others offered to pay for him to stay in a hotel room for the night.

Others made thermos flasks of tea, coffee and hot chocolate and said they’d gladly chip in to a crowd-funder to provide an ongoing supply of hot drinks, food and other items.

Ed, who runs Stratford and Warwickshire Armed Forces Veterans’ Club, explained that Graham doesn’t want to live in a house or flat and camping is his way of life and he’s happy roaming around the country and living the way he does.

Via the nationwide network of veterans’ breakfast clubs, he can arrange help for Graham wherever he goes.

Ed added: “As much as we all don’t like the thought of him out in the cold wet damp and freezing weather, it’s what he wants.

“I talk to him every day and I’m helping him as much as I possibly can but also with your help as well, which I’m so grateful for and so is Graham.’

He added: “I’m just helping a fellow veteran because that’s what we do – we look out for each other.

“I will continue to help him as much as I possibly can.”

One resident said: “I love how Shipston has adopted Graham, he’s a lovely bloke and it speaks volumes about the kind of wonderful people that live in Shipston that are looking out for him.”

One woman added: “How extremely kind some people are – it heals your heart to read these comments.”

Another said simply: “The true spirit of Christmas.”

Ed, who regularly drops off food and warm clothing to Graham, checked on him at the weekend during Storm Darragh to see if he was OK and needed anything.

He told the Herald: “He was in good spirits and has said he’s put on weight since he’s being well looked after.

“I think the people of Shipston are a caring community and have adopted him – they often buy him coffees and food, which he is always extremely grateful for.”