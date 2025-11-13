‘Kick in the teeth’ for Warwickshire police and crime commissioner as Labour abolish role

WARWICKSHIRE’S police and crime commissioner has said the government’s decision to scrap the role is like a “kick in the teeth”.

Labour announced today (Thursday) that it was abolishing the role of PCCs across England and Wales from 2028.

The elected officials were first introduced in 2012 and given responsibility for, among other things, setting budgets for their police forces and appointing, or sacking, the chief constable.

Conservative Philip Seccombe, who was first voted into office in 2016 and reelected for a third time last year, said the achievements of PCCs risked being swept away based on “spurious justifications”.

“The announcement to abolish police and crime commissioners is deeply disappointing and can only make policing less accountable and more remote from the communities it serves,” he said. “The government offers very little detail on what comes next or why this would represent a step forward. I think it is outrageous that a decision of this magnitude has been imposed with no consultation or public engagement - as PCCs we were given just 90 minutes’ notice before it became public.

Philip Seccombe.

“The justification offered - that PCCs have a small electoral mandate - ignores the reality that turnout for PCC elections is now broadly comparable to local authority and mayoral elections. To base such a significant change on outdated arguments is extremely disappointing.”

He added: “Since the role was introduced, PCCs have transformed the way policing is governed with proper scrutiny to ensure that community priorities are addressed, as well as strengthening local partnerships and delivering improved support for victims of crime.

“These achievements risk being undone by a return to a more distant committee model or a remote deputy mayor that lacks accountability and visibility. I fail to see how either model will replicate the level of focus and accountability offered by PCCs.

“In Warwickshire, my office has built considerable expertise and delivered outstanding results, including securing the funding to commissioning services for victims worth around £2.8 million each year.

“During my tenure, officer numbers have grown from around 800 in 2016 to 1,140 today, responding to one of the key concerns of local people. I have introduced a Police and Crime Plan shaped by local priorities and invested heavily in technology to support the force – all achieved despite the biggest reductions in central government funding per head of population in England and Wales.

“It feels like a kick in the teeth to see that swept away based on spurious justifications. It undervalues the work PCCs do and the difference we make to community safety. I am also concerned about what this decision means for the future of the hard-working staff of my office and I will be working hard to get more answers from the government.

“In the meantime, I want to reassure Warwickshire communities that I will continue to focus on local priorities, work with community safety partners and deliver on the ambitions of my Police and Crime Plan until the end of my term.

“My commitment remains to the people of Warwickshire and to ensuring their voices are heard in policing decisions.”

Labour expects to save at least £100 million by removing PCCs, which it said would be used to help fund neighbourhood policing. Mayors and council leaders would replace the PCCs.