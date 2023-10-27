THE key to success is doing everything right for your customers which is why the Keys pub in Stratford has just been voted Pub of the Year for South England by Prestige Awards.

The awards are given to hotels, pubs and restaurants in the hospitality industry that provide something extra for guests and customers so they have an enjoyable and memorable experience which makes them more likely to come back for more.

Chris Creasey outside the Salmon Tail which he will reopen on 17th May. Photo: Mark Williamson S28/3/21/4920

In the case of the Keys it’s the wide selection of drinks, a warm welcome in winter and a sunny smile in the summer that keeps customer satisfaction high but there’s also a secret ingredient which the judging panel at Prestige Awards liked, as Keys’ managing director, Chris Creasey explains.