MORE than £1.3m has been set aside for road safety measures on Warwick Road, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Warwickshire County Council has received £1.32m from the Department for Transport (DoT) to improve the road safety record of a stretch of road which has – over the past few years - been the scene of several accidents including two collisions at Ingon Lane junction within the space of a week earlier this year.

Warwick Road, Stratford-upon-Avon. (63544015)

The money comes from the Safer Roads Fund which was established to treat the 50 highest risk local A road sections in England with remedial road safety engineering work.