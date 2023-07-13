CONTROVERSIAL plans for six houses to be built on the playing fields of King Edward VI School in Stratford have been given the green light after years of protests and appeals.

It’s a decision which will disappoint residents on Manor Road where the new homes will be built on a small strip of land at the edge of the playing fields.

But it will delight the school as well as at sporting clubs, as the plan is to use money from the development to improve the school’s sports facilities and allow them to be used by the community.