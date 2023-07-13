Home   News   Article

KES wins planning appeal for homes on playing fields in Stratford to help pay for new sports facilities

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:16, 13 July 2023

CONTROVERSIAL plans for six houses to be built on the playing fields of King Edward VI School in Stratford have been given the green light after years of protests and appeals.

It’s a decision which will disappoint residents on Manor Road where the new homes will be built on a small strip of land at the edge of the playing fields.

But it will delight the school as well as at sporting clubs, as the plan is to use money from the development to improve the school’s sports facilities and allow them to be used by the community.

