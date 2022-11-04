KES to appeal after plans for houses on its sports field were turned down
Published: 07:30, 04 November 2022
| Updated: 07:31, 04 November 2022
A STRATFORD school’s plans to build six houses on part of its playing fields were turned down for the second time last week… but the whistle has not been blown for full time on the scheme.
King Edward VI School has for a long time held ambitions to create new sporting facilities on its fields off Manor Road, Stratford, with the promise that they would benefit both students and the community.