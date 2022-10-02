POLICE were called to the annual speech day at King Edward VI School in Stratford last Thursday.

But don’t worry, the students hadn’t revolted, it was just the guests of honour: Chief Constable of Warwickshire Debra Tedds and Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith – the two highest-ranking officers in the county.

Introducing them, headmaster Bennet Carr thanked them for “turning up” – a cheeky reference to MP Nadhim Zahawi’s no-show last year. The then newly appointed Secretary of State for Education was meant to be guest of honour but was detained on government business – and an apology to the school failed to get through.

King Edward VI School prize winners pictured last week with Bennet Carr, headmaster, included Sammy Erskine, captain of school, Eddie Mitchell, Joe Leaver, Li Friess, Jenny Tian, Teertha Nitin, Enrique Burchell, Joe Leaver and Daewood Malik. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59596805)

The officers were there to present awards to high-achieving students, but Mr Smith actually ended up picking up one himself.

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith, Chief Constable Debra Tedds, Beverley Carr, trustee Tony Bird, chair of governors Victor Matts chair, Captain of School Samuel Erskine and Headmaster Bennet Carr Headmaster. Photo: Neville Collins (59583773)

As usual, Mr Carr’s speech was thoroughly entertaining, and he explained the reason for Mr Smith’s award was that he was an Old Edwardian.

He continued: “During his time here, Ben was a regular on the 1st XV rugby pitch and 1st XI cricket square and, by all accounts, would have undoubtedly been a contender to receive colours. Unfortunately, the presentation of colours was abandoned by the school in the educational madness of the 1980s, before being re-instated in 2010.