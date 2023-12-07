There were non-festive reasons to celebrate at King Edward VI School this week as it was again named one of the best state schools in the country.

KES has retained its position as the top state school in the West Midlands according to rankings in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide published this weekend, a position it has held since 2018. The school also moved up one place, to ninth, in the UK’s Top 10 Schools, having steadily risen from 93rd place in 2011.

Top 10 nationally... King Edward VI School students pictured this week in Shakespeare’s Schoolroom with headmaster Bennet Carr. Photo: Mark Williamson

Meanwhile Stratford Girls' Grammar School was ranked fifth best school in the West Midlands, and 30th in the country.