FRENCH might be the usual language of love but for one Stratford couple, it was a case of ‘Ich liebe dich’.

Samuel Harrison Ray and Laura Coles eyes first met across a classroom in their AS level German tutor group at King Edward School (KES).

Sam had been at KES from Year 7, while Laura, whose family live in Shottery, joined in the lower sixth.

After their first date at Hooray’s Gelato in Stratford, love bloomed.

And on leaving KES in 2016, they both headed to Birmingham University, where Sam studied pharmacy and Laura opted for French and German.

They survived separation when as part of her course Laura spent half a year teaching English in rural Austria, and the other half studying at Grenoble University.

A decade on from their sixth form days, in May this year, they finally tied the knot making them, they believe, the first KES romance to go the distance.

Sam said: We were in a class of eight for AS level German and ended up sitting next to each other.

“Laura was much more scholarly and spent a lot of time in the sixth form room, where she'd watch all the films and was very up to speed, while I was bit more wing-it.

“I was oblivious that she liked me at first and had to be prompted by my friends to make a move but she was interested and we went on a few dates.”

Sam and Laura, who met while studying at KES in Stratford, on their wedding day and, below, as sixth-formers.

He added: “There was much ribbing from our German teacher, Mr. Temple and when we left at the end of Year 13, we came in for a lot of jokes about whether our children would have triple-barrelled surnames.

“Lo and behold, we actually did marry and I think we're the first both-from-KES couple who have married.”

The couple, who’ve been living together since 2019, kept their own names after the wedding, which was at Selly Manor Museum in Bournville.

Sam works as a psychologist at the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, while Laura has been teaching French and German in Worcester and is about to move to a school at Kings Heath in Birmingham where she’ll teach French.

Sam added: “We’re one of those couples who’ve just stuck together through thick and thin.

“When we started going out, people weren't surprised - I think they were probably sighing and looking at their watches, thinking: ‘When's it gonna happen?’”