The Ken Kennett Centre has been given a touch of art nouveau after it was adorned with a nature-inspired mural.

The attractive artwork was hailed by Stratford Mayor Dani Hunter as a “wonderful tribute to local creativity and community spirit” when it was unveiled during the Clopton Family Fun Day held there on Saturday (19th July).

This unusual painting was created by artist Phill Blake, known as Philth and who speciliases in largescale murals and has been brought about by Paint Stratford, a local initiative enhancing Stratford through vibrant public art and community engagement.

There were celebrations at the Ken kennett Centre in Stratford where Mayor of Stratford Cllr Dani Hunter was on hand to see a mural by distinguished artist Phill Blake unveiled at Clopton Family Fun Day on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

Ali Glover from Paint Stratford, who led the initiative, said: “Phill’s distinctive style truly captures the essence of nature and history, with his artistry showcased in galleries and public spaces around the globe. His captivating work beautifully blends the elegant influences of Art Nouveau with the beauty of nature. Drawing inspiration from intricate floral designs and rich heritage patterns.”

She continued: “This latest creation at the Ken Kennett Centre is anticipated to be a compelling and welcome addition to Stratford's ever-growing mural trail. Paint Stratford has played a pivotal role in transforming public spaces across the town. The initiative has established numerous mural locations and delivered a variety of well-attended creative workshops that actively encourage community involvement and spark inspiration, including a canvas painting workshop at Ken Kennett Centre which informed the final artwork . This new project at the Ken Kennett Centre further highlights Stratford’s commitment to bringing accessible art directly to our streets and building community cohesion through the power of artistic expression.”

Paint Stratford is supported by Warwickshire County Councillors Grant Fund and Stratford Town Trust.

Jason Fojtik, chair of the Clopton Community Action Group, added: “This impactful initiative has been made possible through the invaluable and generous support of the Their partnership and support underscores a shared dedication to cultivating a more vibrant, connected, and accessible community for everyone. I’m delighted to see the completed artwork now proudly displayed on the front of the Ken Kennett Community Centre. This stunning piece not only brightens the space, but reflects the heart of our community. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Paint Stratford and artist Phill Blake for their incredible work — it’s a powerful addition to a centre created by and for local residents.”