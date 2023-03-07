Home   News   Article

Stratford-upon-Avon charity Ambulance Aid and not-for-profit Medical Aid Ukraine deliver vital ambulance to Zaporizhzhia

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 11:00, 07 March 2023

A VITAL ambulance has been delivered to one of Ukraine’s worst-hit regions, thanks to Chipping Campden and Stratford residents.

Teamwork with Stratford-based charity Ambulance Aid and fellow not-for-profit Medical Aid Ukraine (MAU), saw the emergency vehicle driven to a town near Zaporizhzhia in south eastern Ukraine.

Volunteers from Stratford, Warwick and Coventry spent hundreds of hours sourcing, collecting and packing donated medical equipment and supplies that went out with the ambulance.

