Scorching sunshine and hot temperatures did not deter visitors and their four-legged friends from attending DogFest at Ragley Hall at the weekend.

Organisers estimated that 18,000 people attended the two-day event, which saw a variety of activities, displays and trade stands catering for furry family members, ranging from dog diving to dog dancing.

Hurdling pooch at DogFest. Photo Neville Collins.

Festival goers and their pooches were able to enjoy the have-a-go activity stations, including agility course and haybale racing. Dog ‘pawrents’ were invited to attend breed meet-ups or could enjoy a relaxing stroll around the picturesque grounds of the Ragley estate.

On hand to give specialist advice on how to tame your terrier were a variety of experts, including the Dogs Trust team from Wickhamford, Evesham who were part of the Dogs Trust Village and dog school.

DogFest fan and BBC television presenter Michaela Strachan was also back this year and looked visibly delighted to be mingling with owners and their beloved ‘fur’ babies.

Michaela Strachan at DogFest. Photo Neville Collins.

The broadcaster who lives in South Africa and owns a rescue dog called Rio, said: “All around the world we seem to have this connection with having a pet dog and I think that it’s because they are so non-judgmental.

“I’ve met so many people here – I judged the best rescue – who have told me how their dog has helped them with their anxiety issues because the dogs don’t judge them.”

Michaela, who has been involved with the festival for many years, said the event was one of her favourite days of the year.

It’s just a really happy place. You arrive and you cannot stop smiling.”