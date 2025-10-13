STRATFORD charity co-founder Karen Williams enjoyed a warm chat with HRH Prince William when she went to Windsor Castle last Tuesday (30th September) to receive her MBE.

“It was an unforgettable day, one that I will treasure forever,” she told the Herald.

Karen Williams collects MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle

No doubt William won’t be forgetting Karen in a hurry either, as she shared a football greeting with the royal Aston Villa fan.

“One of our clients told me I had to say ‘Up the Villa, my luverly!’ to him – so I did. William laughed and was so lovely.”

Karen set up Community Arts in Action in 1997 and later joined forces with Escape Workshop, founded by Robin Wade, to become Escape: Community Art in Action. Escape Arts, which uses art and heritage-based projects to support adults and young people, won a Queen’s Award for voluntary services six years ago.

Karen Williams collects MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle

She heard she was picking up a New Year’s Honour late last year.

“People like me don’t usually get this sort of thing,” she said. “When they phoned I thought it was a scam call, because the official letter they’d sent hadn’t arrived.”

Speaking of her royal encounter, Karen continued: “I was deeply proud to talk to him about the incredible work of Escape Arts, and to share how our creative programmes have touched lives, strengthened communities, and built connections across Warwickshire and beyond.”

Karen Williams collects MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle - with mum

She added: “Despite my being completely overwhelmed, Prince William was warm, kind, and genuinely interested in what we do. He asked me to pass on his congratulations to everyone involved – our amazing team, volunteers, and all those who make our work possible.

“Having my family beside me made the day even more special, I have never seen my mum look so happy. I only wish I could have taken our entire Escape Arts family, past and present, with me. We would have filled the castle!”

She added: “This recognition isn’t mine alone. It belongs to every single person who has been part of Escape Arts’ journey over the past 28 years – our extraordinary creative team, dedicated volunteers, inspiring participants, and the partners, funders and supporters who have believed in us and walked alongside us. Together, we’ve built something truly remarkable, a community where creativity changes lives, where every story matters, and where belonging and wellbeing thrive.”



