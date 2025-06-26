The much-loved Long Compton Community Fete returns this Saturday (28th June) at Aunt Phoebe’s Recreation Ground.

This year it promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a very special guest to kick off the celebrations. Kaleb Cooper, star of Clarkson’s Farm and The World According to Kaleb, will officially open the fete at 1pm, with festivities running through to 5pm.

In the lead-up to the event, visitors may notice the village looking unusually “for sale” with Estate Agent-style boards displayed across the village to promote the fete.

The tradition is a tribute to the 1919 sale of the Long Compton Estate, when much of the village, previously owned by the Marquess of Northampton, was auctioned to the public. Mark David Estate Agents have generously continued their sponsorshipof the boards again this year.

Event Highlights Include (weather permitting):

 Unity Automotive Classic Car Show with up to 100 vintage and classic

vehicles

 The Red Lion Long Compton Dog Show & Agility Display

 Children’s Games and Family Entertainment

 Grand Raffle with a wide range of exciting prizes

 Demonstrations and engagement from Warwickshire Fire and Police

Services

 Lancaster Bomber Fly-Past, a highlight not to be missed!

 Live Music, Bar, Food and Refreshments throughout the day

 Music continues at the Sports Club Bar from 5:15pm onwards

Entry feeis £2 per adult and free admission for children under 12.