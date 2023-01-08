TAKING away the fear of having to compete with others at the gym and allowing people to exercise at their own pace is the raison d’etre of a Shipston-based business.

Archie Walker, pictured left, and Neil Davis, right, along with Andy Guthrie have created a gym in a container, inset, called JymSpace. Photos: Mark Williamson

Since launching just over a year ago, JymSpace has gone from a concept in Tilemans Lane to designing and building custom gyms for people to exercise or simply relax. And now JymSpace is expanding its offering into hotels with the aim of going country-wide.

Founder and director Neil Davis, owner of storage firm Tilemans Park and Fosseway Tool Hire, told the Herald that it was in June 2021 when the idea to form the new business came about.