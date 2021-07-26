Sponsored Editorial: Produced in association with the UK Government

Let’s get back to work! Whether you want to get a foot on the first step of the ladder, have been made redundant or are yearning to retrain, there is help available.

The UK Government is working hand-in-hand with businesses to offer opportunities to young people.

Across the country, four schemes are available – and you can find out more by visiting gov.uk/planforjobs

KICKSTART: Available in England, Scotland and Wales

For six months the UK Government funds businesses to provide a job for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit, who are at risk of becoming long-term unemployed. Funding covers: 100% of the National Minimum Wage, National Insurance contributions and minimum automatic enrolmentpension contributions.

APPRENTICESHIPS: Available in England, Scotland and Wales

TRAINEESHIPS: Available in England only

Employers receive £1,000 per trainee for up to 10 trainees per nine regions for providing a work placement lasting a minimum of 70 hours. Allows businesses to help support young people into meaningful work and design a relevant training programme.

T LEVELS: Available in England only

These are work placements open to 16 to 19 year olds, designed to help those with entry-level skills, making sure they develop the knowledge, attitude and practical skills to succeed. There are £1,000 incentive payments for employers who host placements between now until 2022.

All businesses should always check eligibility for each scheme.

HELPING HAND: SeaGrown boss Wave Crookes

SEAWEED FARM BENEFITS FROM ‘GOOD YOUNG TALENT’

Kickstart employees Courtney Mickley, 22, and Peter Coultas, 24, are helping SeaGrown, the UK’s first offshore seaweed farming company, ride the crest of a wave.

“Courtney has been with us for three months and works in our café and bar," said co-director of the business, Wave Crookes.

"She’s excellent with people and really good at the café/bar stuff – so much so that we have promoted her to shift supervisor already. We would never have come across Courtney any other way.”

Courtney said: “Working at SeaGrown so far has been an amazing opportunity and experience.”

Peter Coultas had struggled to get a job before landing the Kickstart opportunity

Peter, who lives with his partner Charlotte and their six-month-old daughter Charlotte, was made redundant from his car valet job as the pandemic first hit and had struggled to get a job before landing the Kickstart opportunity.

“I have been doing general maintenance and it's a nice job to wakeup to," said Peter.

"There is something different to do every day. It has boosted my confidence, I am better physically and mentally and love the people.”

Boss Wave Crookes urged other business bosses to get on board with Kickstart.

“Take the leap, fill in the forms and give yourself access to really good young talent,” he said.

Courtney Mickley works in the firm's cafe and bar

LEARNING ON THE JOB

In April Rhyanne Marshall was taken on as a Kickstart Scheme sales assistant at Furniture Works.

“Retail is the line of work I am interested in. I am learning customer relations, product selling, stock control, overseeing deliveries, posting items for sale on Facebook, updating the website, and cash handling,” said the 18 year-old.

The support she gets from her boss Sarah Thornton, co-director of the company that owns the shop, also helps her overcome anxiety.

Rhyanne works 25 hours a week at Furniture Works, part of Futureworks NY, a Community Interest Company founded in 2012.

IN THE WORKS: Rhyanne with her boss Sarah Thornton

It is a not-for-profit organisation that helps local learners from school age upwards, enabling them to acquire life skills, confidence, practical skills and some qualifications.

“While we don’t have sales targets, we encourage Rhyanne to build upon her skills portfolio,” said Sarah.

Rhyanne added: “One of the many benefits of the scheme is that I will have the skills I need to continue a career in retail.”