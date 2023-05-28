Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Just Stop Oil protestors quote Shakespeare as they attempt to get climate crisis message across during slow march in Stratford-upon-Avon

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 21:46, 28 May 2023
 | Updated: 21:49, 28 May 2023

A Just Stop Oil march caused traffic delays in Stratford town centre yesterday (Saturday).

Police accompanied around eight protestors as they made a slow march from Alcester Road, down Greenhill Street and into Birmingham Road via Bridge Street.

While the police took no obvious action, a spokesperson did say at the time: “We appreciate the disruption this is causing to some people and motorists.

“We continue to engage with protestors and aim to keep disruption to a minimum.”

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE