A Just Stop Oil march caused traffic delays in Stratford town centre yesterday (Saturday).

Police accompanied around eight protestors as they made a slow march from Alcester Road, down Greenhill Street and into Birmingham Road via Bridge Street.

While the police took no obvious action, a spokesperson did say at the time: “We appreciate the disruption this is causing to some people and motorists.

“We continue to engage with protestors and aim to keep disruption to a minimum.”