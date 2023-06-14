Home   News   Article

Householders in Long Marston face long-standing problems with homes built by Persimmon

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:55, 14 June 2023
 | Updated: 15:02, 14 June 2023

BOTCHED building work on a new housing development at Meon Vale is still causing misery for residents... four years on.

Many homeowners and tenants on the Meon Way and Cotswold Way have faced problems with their Persimmon-built houses, as reported in the Herald.

NHS theatre nurse Kerry Williams says anxiety about her Persimmon-built house makes life more stressful. The 37-year-old single mum’s home, rented through Platform Housing, has warped back and side walls and no fire safety cavity barriers.

