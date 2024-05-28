WHEN you’ve won the highest award for voluntary service in the UK there’s only one thing left to do and that’s celebrate with a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Julie de Bastion, from Henley, said she felt honoured to be invited to the King’s Garden Party having won the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in last year’s birthday honours for founding a child-centred project – Own Books - based in Henley which gives away free books to children of all backgrounds and ages without discrimination.

Julie de Bastion and Alison Shaw at Buckingham Palace.

Ten years ago, Julie was reading to a class of school children and asked them what books they had at home to which they replied – they didn’t have any. Saddened and shocked by this news, Julie immediately toured charity shops, book shops and libraries far and wide asking for books which she then donated to schools so pupils would have a book of their own for free.