DAME Judi Dench returns to Stratford in May when she is one of the many glittering guests at the Stratford Literary Festival.

Dame Judi Dench was accompanied by family members including her partner David Mills when she came to the Shakespeare Birthday celebrations in April 2022. Photo: Mark Williamson T22/4/22/9496. (56236986)

Although the full line-up is yet to be confirmed by organisers, Dame Judi features in a list of authors and celebrities who have been secured so far. Other big names joining Dame Judi on the bill include: Maggie O’Farrell, Alexander Armstrong, Pam Ayres, Jacqueline Wilson, George Monbiot, Gregory Doran and Natalie Haynes.

The festival takes place from 2nd to 7th May. Tickets go on sale on 17th February, with friends of the festival tickets on sale a week earlier.

Find out more at www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk