Dame Judi Dench is among the glittering guests at Stratford Literary Festival in May
Published: 12:36, 28 January 2023
DAME Judi Dench returns to Stratford in May when she is one of the many glittering guests at the Stratford Literary Festival.
Although the full line-up is yet to be confirmed by organisers, Dame Judi features in a list of authors and celebrities who have been secured so far. Other big names joining Dame Judi on the bill include: Maggie O’Farrell, Alexander Armstrong, Pam Ayres, Jacqueline Wilson, George Monbiot, Gregory Doran and Natalie Haynes.
The festival takes place from 2nd to 7th May. Tickets go on sale on 17th February, with friends of the festival tickets on sale a week earlier.
Find out more at www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk