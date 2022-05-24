Home   News   Article

Jubilee: The Stratford shop where you can buy The Queen

By Gill Oliver
Published: 13:30, 24 May 2022
THE Queen can’t be guest of honour at everyone’s Jubilee party but a store in Stratford has come up with the next best thing.

Stratford Fancy Dress Balloon and Party shop says life-size cardboard cut-outs of Her Majesty, at £40 a pop, are selling as fast as they re-stock them.

With the district gearing up to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, customers are also snapping up red, white and blue and union flag bunting, balloons and partyware.

