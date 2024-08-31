WOMEN’S fashion brand Joules is coming back to Stratford and already recruiting.

The national retailer’s return is being seen as ‘positive’ news and a welcome contrast to five months ago when Joules, Jack Wills, Body Shop and Fraser Hart all announced within weeks of each other they were leaving.

Joules, known for its country lifestyle clothing featuring stripes and florals, opened a branch in the High Street in 2016.