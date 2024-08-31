Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Joules set to reopen in Stratford in September

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 20:25, 31 August 2024

WOMEN’S fashion brand Joules is coming back to Stratford and already recruiting.

The national retailer’s return is being seen as ‘positive’ news and a welcome contrast to five months ago when Joules, Jack Wills, Body Shop and Fraser Hart all announced within weeks of each other they were leaving.

Joules, known for its country lifestyle clothing featuring stripes and florals, opened a branch in the High Street in 2016.

All Warwickshire News Business Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE