Hundreds of thousands of people will file past The Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Mourners are able to pay their respects until 6.30am on Monday ahead of the first state funeral since Winston Churchill's in 1965. Reporters Sofia Akin and Gabriel Morris joined them in a two-mile line along the River Thames.

Emerging from London Blackfriars you're instantly taken by the scene of a queue stretching for miles.

Arriving at 2.30pm with the expectation of a wait in excess of 30 hours we came prepared with overnight warm clothes, plenty of food and water and more portable chargers than necessary.

Among those queuing we found Carole Everett who had travelled on her own and described the Queen as “a very special lady”.

“There’s so many qualities about her," she explained from her spot on the South Bank, "her values, how she’s conducted herself. She’s just given everything to the country.”

Christine Douse added: “She’s just always been part of my life. I was born the year she was crowned. She just means everything. She was a pillar. Amazing lady, absolutely amazing!”

Royalists certainly weren’t in short supply, many of them, much like us, were willing to wait and see how long it took to get to the other side.

While the eventual eight-hour wait was tiring it was absolutely worth it and a fitting way to pay our final respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

For a queue, and a sombre one at that, the atmosphere was great. Everyone in line was really kind and we made some friends along the way.

Someone helped us carry all our bags, a nice woman bought me a cup of tea and a lovely Geordie family kept feeding us snacks.

One man described us as ‘united by grief’, which is a beautiful way of putting it.

Once you get close enough to Westminster Hall you receive a wristband, which sent a ripple of anticipation through the assembled mourners – but from that point you still face a wait measured in hours.

During the four days, the coffin will rest on a catafalque – a decorative wooden frame – in the middle of Westminster Hall, the oldest building in parliament.

It will be guarded all day and all night by the Gentleman at Arms, while The Royal Company of Archers and Yeoman of the Guard will also stand guard.

A quiet sombre atmosphere filled the room, with mourners bowing their heads to the late monarch.

We were able to see the changing of guards too – they’re changed regularly throughout the period to avoid exhaustion.

I’ve been in this Hall many times, and am always in awe of its magnificence.

Mourners are encouraged by marshals to walk through the hall quickly while paying their respects.

When leaving the room, I was overcome by emotion as I gave my final bow to the longest reigning monarch.

For those wishing to attend the lying in state the UK Government has released guidance on what you can and cannot be brought into the Hall.

Sofia and Gabriel began queuing at Blackfriars Bridge and spent eight hours in line

Visitors are asked to bring one small bag only. But there are bag drop facilities available.

Mourners are also asked to turn off their mobile phones, and not bring flags, or food and drink

While the rules are there for everyone’s safety and should be expected, I did witness security taking a rape whistle off one woman before she entered the queue.

She explained she would now have to walk alone to King’s Cross Station without the whistle.

Many people did offer to accompany her to the station so she was safe.

While we waited eight hours, the queue was growing and it's easy to imagine how waits can swell to in excess of 30 hours over the weekend.

If you're making the trip wear comfortable shoes and clothes, bring plenty of water and food... and speak to those around you.