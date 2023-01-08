THE latest on-call recruits to join Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) were recently recognised at a passing out parade.

During the parade, the firefighters showcased the skills and techniques they learnt during their comprehensive training course which covers all aspects of firefighter training. They were then officially welcomed into the service by assistant chief fire officer Rob Allen.

Nine new on-call firefighters have completed the recruitment process and joined their local fire stations across Warwickshire. These on-call firefighters will be serving at Stratford, Bidford, Wellesbourne, Bedworth, Coleshill and Polesworth.