Join Stratford church for a 'walk-through' carol service this Christmas

THE Christmas carol service at Holy Trinity Church will be moving in more ways than one this year.

The Stratford church is organising a ‘walk-through’ carol service where anyone who visits is invited to wander through the church where there will be displays telling the story of the birth of Jesus, brought to life by full size cut-out figures.

The service, on Christmas Eve between 3.30pm and 6pm, will also include the choir singing carols, special lighting and floral decorations.

The Reverend Patrick Taylor outside Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson H17/4/21/7491. (61299396)

Holy Trinity vicar, Rev Patrick Taylor, said: “The walk-through approach started as a practical solution to the problem of doing a carol service during the pandemic, when we had to observe strict social distancing. But we got such a positive response from everyone that we have decided to continue doing the service on Christmas Eve in this way.

“It’s so wonderful to see the looks on the faces of children and adults as they enter the candle-lit church and begin their own journey through the story of the birth of Jesus, ending at the crib.

“I think part of the popularity is that you can arrive whenever you like and take your own time going through the church at whatever pace suits you.”

He added: “Holy Trinity is a wonderful building at any time of year, but with the special lighting and decorations, plus the music from the organ and choir, this is perhaps the most truly Christmassy thing I can imagine for Christmas Eve.”

The church will also be holding a traditional sit-down service of lessons and carols on Friday, 23rd December, from 7pm.