Johnny Depp was in Birmingham on Sunday enjoying a curry ahead of his appearance with Jeff Beck at the Symphony Hall tonight (Monday).

Although he doesn’t appear on the official billing for the Birmingham concert, the 58-year-old Hollywood star has joined Beck’s band on guitar for concerts at other venues in the last week, including Gateshead, Glasgow and London, also without fanfare.

Depp left the United States last Wednesday ahead of the ruling in his highly-publicised court case against former wife Amber Heard. He celebrated in a Gateshead pub after getting the news that a seven-strong jury found that Heard had defamed him when she accused him of domestic abuse, and he was awarded $15million in damages.

Varanasi waiter Jakir with Johnny Depp. Photo: Varanasi/Facebook (57142136)

Depp and company booked out the whole of the Varanasi restaurant on Broad Street on Sunday for what has been described as a “lavish feast”.

General manager Mohammed Hussain said: “We were so excited to hear Johnny Depp was coming to visit and are just over the moon to have met and hosted him here at the restaurant.

“We basically had a phone call from the security team at about 3pm yesterday saying that they wanted to come and have a look at the restaurant and make sure that it was right for the visit.

“They loved the restaurant so they brought Johnny Depp here at 7.30pm.

“Jeff Beck the guitarist was here as well and there were about 20 or 22 people here in total.

“They booked out the whole place so we locked off the whole restaurant for them and seated them in the Siddhartha Lounge.

“They came through a secret entrance we have so no one would see them and they stayed until about 11.30pm.

“We made them feel welcome and they loved the dry ice effect on the tables and they were really pleased with how we conducted it and impressed with the whole venue. It was a great experience because myself and my family and friends all got to meet him, including my three children.

“He was a very humble guy who spent a lot of time with us. He spoke to every single person and he hugged everybody.

“He was just a fantastic person to meet.’

Mr Hussain added: “They spent a lot of money, it’s a big venue to hire out, but they never even looked at the bill.

“He gave a large tip.”

Tickets are still available for tonight's concert: click here.