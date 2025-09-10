A CHARITY set up in the name of a man who took his own life in March 2024 is hosting a Battle of the Bands competition in Stratford.

Joe Phipps, who died when he was just 23 years old, was raised in Stratford and was a mechanic who had worked for Mercedes and at a garage in Honeybourne.

The Joe Phipps Foundation was founded in August 2024 by Joe’s partner Amy Watson and his cousin Beth Hayward. One year on, the foundation has carried out numerous fundraising events – with the charity’s aim being to make sure no one in need of mental health support goes without it.

“I love seeing how far we’ve come from an idea to where we are now,” Amy told the Herald. “I feel like I was trying to distract myself a bit from grieving. Any time we’ve done events, people come up to us and tell us that they’ve heard about what we’re doing and it’s a great cause.

Joe Phipps pictured with his partner Amy Watson who has founded The Joe Phipps Foundation.

“So many people are affected by mental health and I think it’s shocking how many people have attempted or thought about suicide. It’s really important that people understand that there is help out there.

“Beth and I often sit down and talk about what we have done and what we can do. It’s great we can do all this but it also makes us angry because the mental healthcare system isn’t good. Joe didn’t get the help he wanted so we want to make sure we can do all these great things, raise money and try to help people in his name.”

Amy takes a lot of pride in having people come up to her and talk about the Joe Phipps Foundation.

“It’s a massive sense of achievement because we’re still so small and there are lots of other, bigger charities that provide mental health awareness.

“We had a nurse approach us at an event a couple of weeks ago saying that she’s seen us all over social media and what we're doing and she just thinks it’s amazing that we can do it after such a tragic loss.”

The Battle of the Bands competition takes place on Saturday 27th September at the Riverside in Stratford, and Amy can’t wait for it to get going.

The team at the Joe Phipps Foundation at the family fun day in July

“Anyone can come along,” she said. “We’re looking for solo artists and bands, any genre and any music style. It gives people the chance to get together as a community and support the charity. But also, music is a massive help when it comes to mental health.

“No matter what mood you are in, a lot of people listen to music. We would love to have artists that can come along and show that they're supporting mental health as well as doing something they enjoy and potentially helping themselves get their name out there.

“We thought it would be a good way to put all of this together where we can help other people that are also supporting us.”

Amy Watson and Beth Hayward on the one year anniversary of the Joe Phipps Foundation

The interactive fundraising day is something the charity is keen to host.

“People are more likely to come along and want to support us and they’ll learn about us more quickly when they're also engaging with the charity,” said Amy.

“ We’ve done a bingo night before and that was really good, but then we’ve also done more social events like ‘A Night at the Oscars’.

“People are a bit more intrigued when they can get something else out of it as well.”

To find out more about what the charity does and what it has planned, visit https://thejoephipps foundation.co.uk/



