Postman Joe retires after 44 years of doing the rounds in south Warwickshire towns and villages

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 15:00, 05 August 2023

AFTER more than four decades serving communities in south Warwickshire, postman Joe Trevorrow made his last round on Saturday (29th July).

For the first 19 of his 44 years with the Royal Mail, Joe, 68, had rounds in Leamington and Warwick, but for the last 25 years has been delivering to Newbold Pacey, Ashorne, Bromson Hill and Redlands.

Joe, who lives in Kenilworth, said his retirement plans are to relax and please himself, enjoy his music and catch up with family in his native St Ives.

