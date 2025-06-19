THERE are fears that jobs could be lost at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust as a result of a strategic review being undertaken by the organisation.

This week the trust confirmed to the Herald that it had entered “a period of consultation” with its staff.

Although the trust gave no indication of how many people might be made redundant as a result of the review – a figure of 20 has been suggested to the Herald by one source – the organisation admitted it has been facing financial challenges with costs rising year-on-year.

In its statement to the Herald the trust said: “We confirm that we are undergoing a strategic review. We are actively working with our staff and have now entered a period of consultation. We recognise that our staff and volunteers are our greatest advocates and our most talented assets and we will continue to support and explore options with them during this process.”

The trust added: “In common with so many organisations within our sector, we have been facing financial challenges with costs rising year-on-year, and the ongoing need to care for and conserve our historic estate. These challenges were exacerbated by the impact and aftermath of Covid-19, which none of us could ever have predicted.

Gloomy times at Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. Photos: Sam Allard

“In light of these current challenges, we have been focusing on our core charitable purpose, as well as strengthening our commitment to our local and regional audiences with schemes such as our recent ‘Residents Go Free’ offer.

“As guardians of our globally renowned collections and heritage sites, which bring joy, appreciation and an understanding of Shakespeare to every generation, our duty must be to secure and protect them for the future and continue to refresh our inclusive and engaging visitor experiences. By making some challenging decisions at this stage, we can secure the long-term stability and success of our very special organisation.

“We want to reassure our local, national and international visitors and supporters that our doors are very much open as usual, and we thank them for their loyalty and appreciation.”

In 2020 the trust was expecting a loss of £8.5 million in revenue because of the Covid virus. This crisis led to a round of redundancies at the time.

William Shakespeares Birthday Celebrations at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Stratford Upon Avon., pictured is Rachael North, CEO at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, with William Shakespeare and daughter Susanna. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd.

Before Covid the charity was reported to be attracting 850,000 visitors a year to its various properties, which include Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and Mary Arden’s Farm.

According to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA), in 2024 the trust ranked 143rd among tourist destinations in the UK, with visitor numbers down to 285,384.

One Herald reader – who wished to remain anonymous – complained that one of the SBT locations in Stratford, New Place, was “essentially an empty space”.

In a wide-ranging criticism of the trust, the reader said: “By contrast Mary Arden’s Farm, with its fantastically popular offering of Tudor living history re-enactments in an idyllic farm setting, has been totally closed to the public since Covid, and is now open for school parties only.

“This pathetic offering of 16 hours of opening over four Saturdays this summer to quiet a complaining local public is simply derisory.”

In response, Rachael North, the trust’s chief executive, told the Herald: “The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is committed to ensuring that these much-loved properties remain at the heart of their communities.

“Our Residents Go Free offer has already proven a great success, with more CV37 residents exploring Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, along with Shakespeare’s New Place.

“We are especially grateful to a range of local community groups, residents, stakeholders and champions for their positive engagement with us. Working in partnership, we are incredibly proud of the learning opportunities we have created, which thousands of children have benefited from through their visits to the farm each year.”

Ms North added: “We are always looking at ways to widen access and hope that the free events taking place on Saturday 19th and 26th July and 16th and 23th August, where visitors will be entitled to free entry to Mary Arden’s Farm to explore the property, are just the start of a community-led programme of events across the year at the farm.

“By taking part, through visiting, volunteering or donating, we can all help preserve the Shakespeare family homes for future generations.”